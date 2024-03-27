Police appeal for info after home invasions

Inquiries are continuing into two break-ins at Moree early in March.
Just after 2am on Tuesday, March 5, a 79-year-old woman was asleep at her home on Oak Street, Moree, when she was woken by four people who had forced entry to the residence before stealing her handbag and keys.
The group fled, stealing her car.
Shortly before 3am, four people forced entry into a home on Gwydir Street, when they were confronted by the occupants, an 84-year-old woman and a 85-year-old man. The man was pushed to the ground with the group demanding keys.
The group fled empty handed in the car stolen an hour earlier.
The man was taken to Moree Hospital for treatment for lacerations to his body.
The car was located abandoned and damaged at the intersection of Florence and Adelaide Street, Moree.
Police attended both homes and began an investigation into the incidents, which they believed are linked.
Police are now appealing for information about the incidents and those believed to be involved.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about these incidents, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Moree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
