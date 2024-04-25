New multi-purpose wool pavilion a highlight for the 2024 Moree Show

Moree Show Society's new multi-purpose wool pavilion was the centre of attention on the first day of the 2024 Show, on Friday, April 26, with a barbecue cook-off competition held around the perimeter.
The project was funded by a $976,896 investment from the NSW Government through Crown Lands. The former pavilion, which had served the local community for 130 years, had to be demolished due to wear-and-tear and extensive termite damage.
Moree Show Society president Brendan Munn said the society was "thrilled" to have the new pavilion.
"It's a beautiful building that will be Moree Showground's showpiece," he said.
"We are going to use the shed for luncheons, cattle and horse shows, and many other events that will bring our tight-knit community even closer."
Mr Munn said the large open-space venue would be suited to hosting large-scale private functions such as weddings and birthdays, allowing the community to connect with friends and families while enjoying the showground's rural ambience.
The new rustic-design pavilion also includes an office space for the show society to "call home", giving the show's staff a permanent base to administer events, including the annual show which dates back to 1874.
The Moree Show Society contributed about $30,000 in-kind work towards the project including to install barn doors, cupboards and benches, a refrigerator and air-conditioning for the office.
Mr Munn said the local show society was going to "from strength to strength", and thanked Crown Lands for its investment in the community.
Crown Lands executive director of land and asset management Greg Sullivan said crown land was used to support showgrounds, parks, racecourses, environmental reserves, farms, marinas, caravan parks and more to create thriving and sustainable communities across NSW.
"It's terrific the new multi-purpose wool pavilion at Moree Showground is complete and ready for the community and the upcoming show," he said.
"This space will provide a large, open-air space for animal shows, school excursions, markets, and other such events that will benefit the whole community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.