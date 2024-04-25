Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New multi-purpose wool pavilion a highlight for the 2024 Moree Show

April 25 2024 - 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moree Show Society's new multi-purpose wool pavilion was the centre of attention on the first day of the 2024 Show, on Friday, April 26, with a barbecue cook-off competition held around the perimeter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.