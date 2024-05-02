Moree's future is the focus for entrepreneurs pitching bright and exciting ideas

A group of local entrepreneurs will have the unique and exciting opportunity to pitch local business ideas to further support the vibrancy of Moree.
As part of Moree on a Plate's collaborative approach to showcasing the community, UNE SMART Regional Incubator will hold Pitch2Grow Moree.
Eight passionate locals will pitch their ideas to an audience at Social House Co on Friday, May 10 from 10am to 2pm. All of the community is welcome to attend.
These pitches will include:
Ms Boyle said Pitch2Grow represented a great opportunity to get out of her comfort zone, and help showcase the local business opportunities that abound in Moree.
"Public Speaking is something I need to get better at, and this will be a great personal challenge," she said.
"It will also help me refine what my business is. It's been so exciting, and rewarding, opening a new business in town."
To secure a spot in the audience for Pitch2Grow Moree register at tinyurl.com/4znrb9sp.
