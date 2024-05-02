Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Moree's future is the focus for entrepreneurs pitching bright and exciting ideas

May 2 2024 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Davies, Jules Minor, Tyler Macey, Amber Boyle and Kerrie Saunders will all pitch their business ideas at Pitch2Grow. Picture supplied
Nathan Davies, Jules Minor, Tyler Macey, Amber Boyle and Kerrie Saunders will all pitch their business ideas at Pitch2Grow. Picture supplied

A group of local entrepreneurs will have the unique and exciting opportunity to pitch local business ideas to further support the vibrancy of Moree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.