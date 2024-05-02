Moree's future is the focus for entrepreneurs pitching bright and exciting ideas

Nathan Davies of NJ-Neer Concrete Casting, who specialises in bespoke artisan concrete, creating custom finishes to suit any aesthetic - from soft pastel to vibrant terrazzo.



Jules Minor and Jacson Warner who are setting up a creative agency, Jule Jarner, to support the community through creative initiatives, such as workshops, event support, art instillations and educational resources.



Tyler Macey of Social Co House, a dedicated co-working and event space.



Amber Boyle of Crème Studio, a new local business with a focus on hair restoration, injectables, medical grade skin resurfacing.



Kerrie Saunders of Yinarr-Ma who will soon market flour sourced from native grains.



Michael Phipps who is developing NDISmate, software to help NDIS providers such as OTs, counsellors, and physiotherapists manage their administrative tasks.



Kerrianne Ryan who is pitching an equine education business, Gallop and Grow, using horses to help heal trauma.

