Innovative business ideas radiate energy at Moree pitch2grow

In a bustling showcase of entrepreneurial spirit and community support, the Pitch2Grow Moree 2024 event by UNE SRI unfolded on Friday, May 10.
A diverse crowd of 70 attendees took part in innovative business pitches with organisers saying the day radiated with "energy and promise".
The event served as a platform for seven innovative pitches, each aiming to carve a niche in various sectors of industry and social impact. Among the ambitious ventures showcased were:
Kerrie Saunders presented a novel idea of producing flour from native grains, tapping into sustainable and indigenous agricultural practices.
Amber Boyle unveiled Creme Studio, offering cutting-edge medical-grade skin and cosmetic treatments to cater to the beauty and wellness needs of the community.
Nathan Davis introduced NJ-NEER Concrete Casting, presenting a revolutionary colored concrete product set to redefine architectural design and construction.
Michael Phipps pitched NDISmate, a user-friendly web app designed to streamline administrative tasks for NDIS providers, enhancing efficiency and service delivery.
Kerrianne Ryan captivated the audience with Gallop and Grow, an equine-assisted learning program tailored to support school-aged children grappling with disabilities or anxiety.
Tyler Macey outlined plans for Social Co House Stage 2, envisioning creative spaces equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like podcast rooms, 3D printers, and photography studios to foster artistic expression and innovation.
Julia Minors and Jacson Warner presented Jule Jarner, a collaborative initiative aiming to provide creative spaces, artistic installations, and events to enrich the cultural landscape of Moree.
The judging panel, comprising Deputy Mayor Susannah Pearse, Tocal ag teacher and farmer Geoff Dunlop, Manager TAFE Services NSW Jodi Ritchie, and Holly Bartram, founder of Connect with Country App, faced the challenging task of evaluating these innovative proposals.
The audience, representing a cross-section of Moree's stakeholders, including local government, business chambers, educational institutions, and community members, actively participated in the event. Engaging in lively discussions, networking over a sumptuous lunch catered by Cafe Gali, and even sharing ideas for new business ventures in Moree, the community displayed unwavering support for entrepreneurship and collaboration.
"Thank you for holding such a fantastic event that showcased the brilliant businesses and possible opportunities available in Moree! Our town at times get a bad rap so it was great to learn about the passionate and innovative business people in our town that are striving to make changes," one guest told organisers.
"This was such an exciting concept to showcase new and invaluable ideas. Moree is lucky to locals that are passionate about sharing ideas that promote the growth of our town," another said.
The event's organisation and seamless execution were credited to UNE SRI Regional Connector Sheree Cayirylys and the unwavering support of Director of UNE SRI, Dr. Lou Conway. Their dedication ensured that the event was not only informative but also entertaining and inclusive.
The climax of the event was the announcement of the winners. Among stiff competition, Kerrianne Ryan emerged victorious, receiving both the $1000 People's Choice Award and the coveted Overall Pitch2Grow Judges Award of $2000 for her inspiring venture, Gallop and Grow.
The success of Pitch2Grow Moree 2024 underscores the resilience, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the Moree community.
As these budding entrepreneurs continue their journey to transform ideas into reality, they carry with them the unwavering support and enthusiasm of a community committed to growth and innovation.
This event was proudly funded by the NSW Government under the Accelerating Regional Innovation Fund.
