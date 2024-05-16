Almost $10million to push pool forward

Moree Plains Shire Council has been awarded almost $10million for upgrade works on the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre.
Council said it was pleased to announce a successful application for the federal government's Growing Regions program grant of $9,641,761.
"The grant success now ensures works on the multimillion-dollar project can continue with a limited burden to our ratepayers in delivering the capital works, consisting of a new 50-metre pool, children's play area, grandstand and clubhouse," a council spokesperson said.
Mayor Mark Johnson excitedly acknowledged his gratitude to the Federal Government and in particular Minister of Infrastructure Catherine King stating.
"This announcement is a game changer, we have been working hard to deliver this project and to receive this significant amount of funding, we can confidently work on the continuation of the project," Cr Johnson said.
Starting May 20, earthworks will begin on the location of the previous 50-metre pool.
Moree Plains Shire Council was one of 40 successful applicants to receive funding from the Growing Regions Program.
This Program aids in delivering community and economic infrastructure projects across regional and rural Australia.
