Doctor's surgery set to become permanent childcare centre

A FORMER doctor's surgery in Walker Street, Mungindi, could become the permanent home for the community's preschool.
The issue will be decided at a meeting of Moree Shire Plains Council on Thursday, May 16.
A report before councillors recommends the building be bought, renovated and converted into a childcare facility for $0.87 million.
If agreed, it would set in stone the current, temporary solution to fixing a dearth of childcare facilities in the border town.
Construction of the permanent facility would cost about $850,000 and be mainly funded through the federal Community Child Care Fund.
Moree and Balonne shire councils have each kicked in $50,000, with a $350,000 contribution from Mungindi Community Education Association and $100,000 from Mungindi Community Pre-school.
The facility would be operated by Council for at least three years and would be at no cost to ratepayers.
Moree's director of corporate and community services, Ian Stoneman, recommended the education association buy and renovate the existing building and then lease it back to Council to operate the childcare centre.
"This project is part of the operational plan and will deliver significant benefits to the Mungindi community," Mr Stoneman said.
"[It] has long been a key priority for residents. Council proposes to celebrate milestones through social media and media updates, as well as an opening ceremony with the local community once the project is complete."
Mungindi Community Preschool had been a feature of the community for 50 years before being forced to close in December last year due to funding changes made by the Queensland Government.
But the facility was thrown a lifeline by Moree Council in February this year, allowing it to re-open for 12 months while a permanent solution was found.
The current, mobile facility runs five days a week and caters for up to 20 children under the age of five; a permanent centre would operate under the same conditions.
The AEC Group provided a business case for the project.
It noted the nearest childcare facility in the area was Gwydir Daycare, with 70 parents already on the waiting list for a place there.
AEC analysis found the Mungindi facility would return a profit to Council and be financially viable for 10 years, ideally catering for 20 children.
The issue has galvanised the community, with Mungindi Community Education Association holding a Little Sprouts Fundraiser earlier this month.
The community has currently raised $420,000 with $220,000 netted from the fundraiser.
"It's a win-win for the community," treasurer of the education association, Nick Tobin, said.
"It's a model that, if successful, could be taken to other remote communities for them to be able to do something similar for their own groups.
"Long term, this facility will be self sufficient. A great economic and social outcome."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.