Students shine on Moree stage in a first for the region | Photos

PULSE Far West, the Department of Education's arts showcase, launched in Moree on Thursday, May 9 at Moree Secondary College.
More than 370 students from kindergarten to year 6 participated in two days of workshops, rehearsals and live performances with tutors in dance, drama and music guiding students from across the region.
Pulse Moree was created to support an increase in high-quality arts resources, workshops and performance opportunities to public schoolchildren across far west NSW.
Croppa Creek Public School Principal Michael Sky said exposing Moree students to the creative arts was important.
"There's not too many broader creative arts opportunities in Moree, so the workshops our students participated in and the final performance was something completely different to anything they've been exposed to before," Mr Sky said.
"The parents who attended the final performance were amazed by how good it was, and I have no doubt attendance will grow next year following the positive feedback from the parents and those involved in the performances.
"The level of professionalism brought by the Pulse team was next level and it was fantastic to see the student talent across Moree."
One of Mr Sky's students, Milly Gall, participated in the dance performance and said she really enjoyed learning the different moves and joining in with other schools to learn a dance.
"I was nervous and excited to perform on the stage, and I can't wait to take part again next year," Milly said.
Participating schools were Boomi Public School, North Star Public School, Croppa Creek, Public School, Moree Secondary College, Mallawa Public School, Mungindi Central School, Warialda High School, Moree Public School, Gravesend Public School, Warialda Public School and Moree East Public School.
Department arts coordination officer Peter Hayward said participation in the program helped to not only lift student attendance in 2023, but assisted in meeting whole-school literacy and numeracy goals.
"Some of the feedback from schools last year included that the event was 'truly life-changing' and the students and parents 'beaming faces said it all'," Mr Hayward said.
"All workshops will be facilitated by industry professionals and tutors from the Department, and is a great opportunity for students to step into opportunities within the annual Schools Spectacular show and beyond."
Twenty three principal performers (vocalists, dancers and members of the showband) from Sydney's Pulse Alive 2024 will be touring to take part in the workshops and perform alongside the local students.
Pulse Moree is part of the wider Pulse program which includes Pulse Alive (held in Sydney in March), Pulse Sunraysia (April 4) and Pulse Broken Hill (May 16).
