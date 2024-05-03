Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Phil Duncan Australia's water professional of the year

May 3 2024 - 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phil Duncan has been named the Australian Water Professional of the year at the Oz Water 2024 gala night in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.