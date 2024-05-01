Tractor dealership wins national award for service

GETTING farmers back into the field as quickly as possible has earned Moree farm machinery dealers Kenway and Clark a national award.
The Frome Street dealership took out the parts and service Dealer of the Year honour at the Case IH awards, just held in Melbourne.
Held annually, the awards recognise excellence in dealers of Case IH machinery. Dealers are judged on a number of criteria, including finance and business management, performance in sales and marketing, parts and servicing, advanced farming systems certification and total market share.
Kenway and Clark chief executive Pete McCann said the business had always concentrated on service and understanding the needs and urgency of the agricultural sector.
"We base our whole business on getting customers back into the field as quick as we can," Mr McCann said.
"Harvest is always a busy time, so it's more about reacting quickly to our customers' needs to get them up and going again."
Kenway and Clark has been a fixture in Moree since 1960, when Harold Kenway and Mr Ted Clark formed the business that specialises in selling farm machinery and the after sales service and parts.
The company now has seven branches from Goondiwindi to Walgett and employs more than 100 staff.
Twenty four employees work at the Moree branch.
"The team at Moree were thrilled to win the parts and service award, it was a big effort and well deserved," Ms McCann said.
Case IH is a global company creating and selling agricultural equipment, including tractors, balers and planters.
Its awards are considered prestigious in the agricultural sector and eagerly anticipated each year.
Larwoods Ag and Intersales claimed top honours at this year's awards, being named Dealer of the Year.
Cochranes of Canterbury in New Zealand has taken out the CNH Capital Dealer of the Year, from Farmers Centre and Larwoods Ag.
