Our Business

Tractor dealership wins national award for service

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Kenway and Clark chef executive Pete McCann receives the Case IH parts and service Dealer of the Year award from CNH head of parts and service ANZ Heath Joiner. Picture supplied
GETTING farmers back into the field as quickly as possible has earned Moree farm machinery dealers Kenway and Clark a national award.

LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

