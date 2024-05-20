Council mulls plan to build 34 'modern, affordable' homes

A FORMER waste facility could be turned into "modern, affordable" homes for Moree's Aboriginal community.
The site, between Alice and Edwards streets, is owned by the Moree Aboriginal Lands Council.
It wants to build 34 homes there and if given the green light, the subdivision will be the largest seen in Moree in the past 20 years.
Moree Shire Plains councillors will decide the matter at a special meeting on Thursday, May 23.
According to independent town planner James Kinsella, the lands council wants to build the homes on land that is relatively flat and has already been cleared.
"The development provides for a demonstrable and significant need within the Moree community and provides for an overall net benefit for the community," Mr Kinsella said in his report.
"We recommend approval of the development."
The irregular parcel of land is bounded by Moree Golf Club and the Mehi River in the north and Fairview Retirement Village to the east.
Twenty eight lots will be 651 square metres and the remaining six lots will be slightly larger, at 669 square metres. Access to the subdivision will be via Alice Street.
Plans for the planned subdivision drew 49 submissions earlier this year.
Many people were concerned that if given the nod, the new subdivision would "end up being undesirable".
Other people were concerned the planned subdivision would become like a ghetto; new residents would decimate the established community and it could cause segregation and generate discrimination.
Other concerns included those of safety for nearby residents in Fairview Retirement Village, increased traffic on surrounding streets and maintenance and upkeep of the area.
Moree's planning and compliance director, Darryl Fitzgerald, ruled out any concerns.
He said the development of the allotments would probably increase pedestrian activity in the area, contributing to passive surveillance and improved safety.
Each owner would be responsible for the upkeep of their own property, while Mr Fitzgerald dismissed aesthetic concerns as being "not relevant to the consideration of the development application".
The area covers just under three hectares. Mr Kinsella said there was little risk of flooding, however, a levy should be installed along the planned sub-division's northern boundary.
