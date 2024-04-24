Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Queensland man pleads guilty to Moree stabbing

By Newsroom
April 24 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police travelled to Queensland to extradite the man over a stabbing in Moree in January. Picture from file.
NSW Police travelled to Queensland to extradite the man over a stabbing in Moree in January. Picture from file.

A Queensland man has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in Moree earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.