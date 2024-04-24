Queensland man pleads guilty to Moree stabbing

A Queensland man has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in Moree earlier this year.
Braithen Wightman was extradited to NSW to face Inverell court on Wednesday, April 24, where he pleaded guilty to several charges related to an incident on January 1.
At about 12.25am on Monday, January 1, emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Albert Street, Moree, following reports of a stabbing.
Police were told a 25-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the back. He was taken to Moree Hospital for treatment.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives attached to the New England Police District travelled to Toowoomba on Tuesday, April 23, to apply for the man's extradition, which was granted.
The man was taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding; common assault; and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.
He was refused bail to appear in Inverell Local Court on Wednesday, April 24, where he entered a plea of guilty to each of the three charges.
Wightman was granted conditional bail, and will face Moree court for sentencing on June 17, 2024.
He will have to report to police at Toowoomba Police Station, daily while on bail.
