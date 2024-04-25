Moree marks Anzac Day 2024 with services, Hornet flyover | Mega gallery

RESIDENTS across Moree have turned out in force on Anzac Day, 2024, to commemorate those who fell and served in all wars and peacekeeping operations.
The sombre day started with a dawn service at the Moree and District Services Club, which attracted more than 200 people.
Anzac Day Organiser Roger Butler said Moree Show Society donated their PA system for the service.
This year's Wales Memorial Service honoured Max Wales, one of 17 Australian soldiers killed in action in the Battle of Long Tan during the Vietnam War.
Moree Guides and Brownies supplied morning tea and Anzac biscuits at the main ceremony, held in the Memorial Hall in Balo Street.
Moree Caledonian Society Pipe and Drums and the Moree Town Brass Band gave a rousing performance at the service.
Darryl Brady, a former volunteer of the year and Moree RSL sub-branch member of the year wrote a poem, They March Each Anzac Day, which was recited at the service.
At 10am, a F/A-18F Super Hornet was scheduled to fly over Moree War Memorial Hall, in Balo Street.
The RSL Museum in Balo Street was also scheduled to be open from 2pm.
Similar services were held across the Moree Plains, including at Pallamallawa.
Check our photos from all the main events on Anzac Day, 2024.
They include photos from the service at Pallamallawa, as well as the Anzac Day service conducted at Whiddon Moree Residential Care on April 24.
All photos taken by Glenda Bulmer.
Lest we forget.
