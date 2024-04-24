Trio of Moree veterans honoured with Certificates of Appreciation

A trio of veterans from Moree were recognised for their military service during a special presentation on Wednesday, April 24, ahead of Anzac Day.
Parkes MP, Mark Coulton, presented Certificates of Appreciation to the family of Charles Leonard Johnston, Hugh Alfred Johnston and Eric George Johnston.
Mr Coulton said Certificates of Appreciation were just one way the Australian Government expresses its gratitude to those who have given so much in protecting Australia's interests and help to restore and maintain peace around the world.
"We are grateful for the dedication and sacrifice demonstrated by our veterans' service to Australia, and it's important to recognise this," he said.
Mr Coulton said it was an honour to present the certificates, acknowledging the service of the three servicemen.
"Charles Leonard Johnston served in Tobruk, El Alamein and Crete as a Sapper in the 3 Anti Tank Regiment during World War II, from 1940 to 1945. He was awarded the Africa Star 1939 to 1945, the 8th Army Bar and the Australian Service Medal 1938 to 1945 for his service," he said.
"Charles' younger brother Hugh Alfred Johnston also served during the Second World War. He was a Private in the 2/2 AA Workshop and fought in the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea from 1942 to 1946.
"Hugh's son Eric George Johnston later served as a Private in the 4th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972. He was awarded the Vietnam Medal and the Returned from Active Service Badge."
Mr Coulton thanked each of the men for their sacrifice and service.
"Even though they are no longer with us, it's lovely for their families to have this memento to pass onto future generations, to remember the role they played in various conflicts," he said.
Kamala Wheeler was presented the certificates for her father Eric, grandfather Hugh and great uncle Charles.
