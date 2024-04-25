SES attend Garah Anzac Day service for first time

Jason Constable was special guest at the Garah Anzac Day Service, held on April 25 at the Garah Public Hall in Midkin Street.
Born in Moree, Mr Constable followed his dream and joined the Australian Defence Force aged 17.
After completing months of training, Mr Constable was allocated to the Royal Australian Engineers, the military engineering corps of the Australian Army. The corps provide mobility, counter mobility and sustainability capabilities to the army.
Mr Constable served two peacekeeping operations; in Namibia in (1989-90) and as part of the Multinational Force Observers in Sinai in (1996-97).
He is now a police officer and on Anzac Day, donated a slouch hat to Garah School.
It was also the first time members of the SES took part in the Garah Anzac Day commemorations.
Mehi Cluster duty officer Kamala Wheeler said, "I was so proud of the team and hoping in the future that their team will grow bigger in attendance."
Garah's service went for about an hour, which included the short distance march.
About nine relatives of those who serve attended the service, as did most of the children from Garah Public School.
Family members of those who served laid wreaths; after the service, there was a morning tea put on by the Garah community.
Ms Janene Petersen read the ode.
Lest we forget.
