The Mungindi Show Society has announced a change of plans for this year's event but assured the community they would still host a fun-filled event.
"It is with great sadness and frustration that we notify you all that the Mungindi Show will run a little differently this year due to a pretty significant weather forecast," the society posted on its Facebook page.
Advertisement
"This is not a decision we have made lightly and we hope you understand and appreciate the time and effort that goes into organising an event like this," the post read.
Instead of a two-day show at the showgrounds, the event will compress to a one-day event on Sunday, August 7 at the Two-Mile Hotel.
"We would like to sincerely thank Temp and Tom for their generous support allowing us to use their venue.
"Rest assured, we will still have a jam-packed day of fun for the whole family and entry is free," the post said.
An updated program includes the likes of The CrackUp Sisters, Aussie FMX, live reptile displays, a children's bouncy rodeo and more.
READ MORE:
"Whilst you may think this is a premature decision, sometimes hard calls have to made. We have so many volunteers to think about, the collection of stock, entertainers ... it's a massive job.
"I want to thank our amazing committee for being so receptive and supportive. A very special thank you needs to go to our executive Ally Orchin, Anna Cheng and Tom Orchin. What these guys have committed to and endured since the start of the year is nothing short of inspirational. Please spare a thought for these guys who have dedicated so much of their personal time to almost have this event entirely ripped out from under us.
"We are looking forward to a fun family day on Sunday and we would love to see you all come and support it. Come and catch up with mates, enjoy a cold drink, have a dance, recite a poem, watch the woodchop, enter the Weber cook-off...
"Thank you for your understanding and we very much look forward to spending the day with our entire community on Sunday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.