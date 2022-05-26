Moree Champion
One of the region's biggest events, the Moree Picnic Races, returns this weekend

Updated May 26 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:00am
Thumbs up to all the fashionistas! See you on Saturday.

Gather your posse, race day is just around the corner. The Moree Picnic Races are one of the best social events on the calendar and they're on again this weekend.

