Gather your posse, race day is just around the corner. The Moree Picnic Races are one of the best social events on the calendar and they're on again this weekend.
The committee has been busy working behind the scenes to get all the finer details sorted, and you won't be disappointed.
The highly anticipated and hotly contested Fashions on the Field competition returns has more than $5000 in prizes available, generously donated by local businesses, so make sure you dress to impress to be in the running.
Another highlight of the day is always the Calcutta and there'll be many a hand thrown in the air to bid on the ponies so get your syndicate sorted now to be in the running for a potentially very tidy return come Saturday.
And while we know for some it's all about the social aspects on race day, let's not forget the real starts of the whole show are the horses.
There is a six-race program, each named after the incredible sponsors, and there's sure to be a pony that has the perfect look, distinct name or shows just the right amount of sass and flair that ticks all the boxes for the punters.
The jockeys and trainers will be going their hardest as always, wanting to claim ultimate bragging rights with first points on the board for the elusive Golden Triangle Jockey/Trainer Bonus to then be hotly contested at the other local Picnic meets - Mallawa on June 11 and Talmoi on the 25th.
To cap off a fantastic race day, don't forget to stick around for the famous dinner dance. Stay at the racetrack and party on with dinner by Relish and entertainment from Sleeping Dogs, a seven-piece band from Warwick that oozes cool with a belly full of Motown, soul, funk and blues classics. You won't want to be anywhere else.
Also, there will be no ticket sales at the gate on Saturday. All tickets must be pre-purchased online via the races website, www.moreepicnicraces.com.au.
