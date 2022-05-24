Six people have been charged in Moree following investigations into a number of traffic and property-related offences.
Strike Force Jackal was established this month to investigate property offences, including the theft of vehicles following break-ins throughout New England Police District.
Bicycle Patrol Operators from Moree, Armidale and Tamworth were on patrol throughout the last week, which helped lead to the arrest of two youths (11 and 17) and four adults in relation to stolen motor vehicles and police pursuits.
This included a 34-year-old who was charged with resist officer in execution of duty and breach of bail. He was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Monday.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man was found in possession of cannabis and issued a notice to appear at Moree Local Court on June 20.
A 41-year-old man was found in possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. He will appear at Moree Local Court on June 27.
And a a 33-year-old man was charged with domestic violence related offences and served an outstanding arrest warrant for larceny. The man was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on July 4.
Investigations continue under Strike Force Jackal.
The Strike Force consists of officers from the Proactive Crime Team and Crime Prevention Unit within the New England Police District, Western Region Enforcement Squad, Traffic and Highway Command, Youth Command and Dog Unit.
