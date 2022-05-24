Moree Champion
New England Police make new arrests during Strike Force Jackal

Updated May 24 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
STRIKE FORCE: Six people have been arrested in Moree. Photo: QPS, Facebook

Six people have been charged in Moree following investigations into a number of traffic and property-related offences.

