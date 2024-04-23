Queensland man extradited over Moree stabbing

A man has been extradited from Queensland following a stabbing in Moree earlier this year.
About 12.25am on Monday, January 1, emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Albert Street, Moree, following reports of a stabbing.
Police were told a 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed twice in the back.
He was taken to Moree Hospital for treatment.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives from Moree travelled to Toowoomba yesterday on April 23 and applied for the man's extradition which was granted.
The man was escorted to NSW and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding, common assault and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.
He was refused bail to appear in Moree Local Court on Wednesday, April 24
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
