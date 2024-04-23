Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Queensland man extradited over Moree stabbing

By Staff Writers
April 24 2024 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been extradited from Queensland following a stabbing in Moree earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.