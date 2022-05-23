Former ag minister and re-elected Maranoa Member, David Littleproud won't be talking about any National Party leadership ambitions, publicly at least.
Speaking on Tuesday he said who will lead the National Party will become known when the party meets on Monday.
"Really we are all just beginning to poke our heads above the bunker," he said.
"As far as the leadership and where I stand there's a process and we will all sit down and work through it. That discussion really is just starting now," he said.
As has the reasons behind the loss.
He believes the National Party messaging became lost.
"People stopped listening to Scott Morrision. It then became hard for us (the Nationals) to articulate what we stood for and what our vision was for the future."
Except within the heartland, seats such as Maranoa where he again "bucked the trend", and of course in Parkes where stayer Mark Coulton secured nearly 64 per cent of the votes.
On Tuesday the election tally showed Mr Littleproud had garnered 54-41 per cent of the vote (37,839 while the Labor Party's Dave Kerrigan had received 16 per cent (11,179).
"I'm humbled by that result and much of that is down to the volunteers throughout Maranoa.
"I'll say to everyone, I have nothing left in the tank and I have done all I could to get our fair share of funding. That won't end now.
"But it will be more difficult when someone else has control of the cheque book," he said.
However, Mr Littleproud said he had already had a "candid" conversation with the new PM, Anthony Albanese.
"He was clear that regional Australia won't be forgotten and I'll take him at his word."
His comments reflect those of Leader and New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Mr Joyce has not committed to re-contesting the Nationals leadership, despite saying in April it was his intention to hold onto the position if possible.
Following the Coalition's election loss, he was cautious when asked whether he would stay as the Nationals' figurehead, even though the party held onto all 16 of its seats.
"I'm just going to wait and give the party room the privilege and not ventilate it publicly," he said.
"We've got people at this point in time that we don't know whether they've been elected or not, and I'm not going to start campaigning or doing anything like that, I'll let things settle."
Regardless of what role he will have for the next term of government, he will be "going in to bat" for rural Australia. He also said it was his intention to give the Nationals a bigger voice in the Coalition, given it will boast a higher percentage of the party room following the loss of many Liberal seats.
He took no responsibility for the suite of inner-city Liberal seats that fell to 'teal' Independents and The Greens across the country.
"I'm in the Nationals, and we got swings to us. The Liberals fight Liberal battles, and the Nationals fight Nationals battles."
It's a bittersweet time for Mr Joyce, who won his seat comfortably and is again set to claim more than 50 per cent of the primary vote, but will now sit in shadow cabinet for the first time as an MP.
He acknowledged that would be a challenge for him but said he would continue to fight for local projects, and is urging Labor to pay close attention to the regions.
"What I'll be doing is making sure that what we fought for will be held to account in a parliament that is so finely balanced," he said.
"I'll be making sure people see the validity of what we're doing here in the New England and that people understand it's right you have safe roads, it's important you grow your water infrastructure, and you have the appropriate communications."
The Tenterfield Bypass, University of New England Tamworth campus and Dungowan Dam are still among his major focuses, he said. Although he admitted to be concerned the latter of those would now never see the light of day.
Mr Joyce stopped short of admitting the increased Labor vote in the electorate - set to be the highest since the 1990s at almost 20 per cent - was an indication more people were keen for a change in the region.
He congratulated the local candidate Laura Hughes on her efforts, but hinted the increased vote was largely down to more publicity and volunteers this time around.
"I congratulate all the people that managed to man the polling booths, we have a democracy and I respect the effort they've put in," he said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
