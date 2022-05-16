The Moree and District Historical Society has received funding to help with the purchase of new equipment.
The society was one of 16 community groups across the Parkes electorate to receive funding under the latest round of the Stronger Communities Programme.
Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, congratulated each of the successful organisations.
"The SCP is such a valuable source of funding for local community organisations which often need a helping hand to achieve big things," Mr Coulton said.
"I'm so pleased to see very deserving organisations receive funding for projects ranging from kitchen upgrades to the purchase of IT equipment."
Moree and District Historical Society has received $6000 for a new printer.
"For many of these community groups, it would take a lot of sausage sizzles or raffles to raise this kind of money, so these projects would simply not be possible without the support of a grant," Mr Coulton said.
