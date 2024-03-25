Long-serving MP announces retirement at next election

A long-serving member of federal parliament has announced he intends to retire at the next election.
After 16 years representing the electorate of Parkes Mark Coulton has announced he will not be contesting the seat at the next federal election.
He said the decision came with "mixed emotions".
"It has been an incredible honour to represent the people of the Parkes electorate for more than 16 years, but the time has come for me to step aside," he said.
"I've spent the past 16 years travelling hundreds of thousands of kilometres across my electorate, getting to know the strong and vibrant communities I represent.
"It has been a great privilege and I'm extremely proud of everything we've been able to achieve over that time."
Mr Coulton became the Member for Parkes after winning 46.77 per cent of the vote during the 2007 federal election on November 24. At the May 2022 election he was re-elected for a sixth time.
Coming from a farming background and only having visited Canberra once, Mr Coulton said adjusting to life in federal parliament has meant spending a lot of time building relationships.
"Until you see a picture of me 15 years ago it's a bit hard to believe how quickly the time has gone," Mr Coulton told the Daily Liberal.
"When I first got elected it was a steep learning curve. But it hasn't taken me very long to go from the new kid on the block to someone who's now one of the longest serving members in the current party room."
With the Parkes electorate covering 49 percent of NSW, it has also meant a lot of time on the road. Mr Coulton reckons he's driven over one million kilometres on parliamentary business.
"In a big year I would drive about 80,000 kilometres - if you average 70,000 by fifteen years, that's how much it is," he said.
"I know all the spots where the phone works now and where it doesn't."
But the challenges that come with life on the road and in politics are worth it to be able to see projects through and make a difference in people's lives, Mr Coulton said.
"The opening of the Western Cancer Centre, greater support for local government, and the progression of the Inland Rail, were all priorities close to my heart when I began this journey," he said.
Mr Coulton said in the meantime he will continue to "proudly represent this wonderful electorate with the utmost enthusiasm"
"It's time for a fresh face to take up the baton and I'm looking forward to the members of The Nationals in the Parkes electorate finding a suitable replacement who can continue to provide strong representation in Canberra," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.