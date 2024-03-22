Moree Champion
First steps: part one of Moree law and order package passes lower house

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 22 2024 - 1:12pm
Moree council's deputy and mayor Susannah Pearse and Mark Johnson with NSW Premier Chris Minns and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall in Moree on Thursday, February 22. Picture supplied.
The first part of the Bail and Crimes Amendment Bill 2024, which will bring law and order reforms to Moree, has passed through the NSW Legislative Assembly this week.

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

