Premier Chris Minns meets with Adam Marshall, community in Moree

MEMBER for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall has used a visit to Moree by Premier Chris Minns to again highlight the need for immediate action to address a fast-rising tide of youth crime in the region.
Mr Marshall welcomed the Premier on Thursday, February 22 on his first trip to Moree, where they together met with local civic leaders, police, business owners, victims of crime, a youth group, local school students and the team at Moree PCYC.
"I never miss a chance to invite the Premier and his Ministers to our region, so I was pleased to be able to welcome him to our part of the world yesterday, amid rising pressure from community leaders and residents wanting urgent action to tackle the growing trend of violent, anti-social behaviour," Mr Marshall said.
"It was good to be able to show the Premier Moree first-hand and for him to hear from locals and experts on the youth crime issues plaguing our region."
Mr Marshall said he and the Premier discussed policing numbers in the regions, what he described as "weak decisions" in the court and efforts to link police with community groups to deter anti-social and criminal behaviour.
"The Premier listened and was receptive to all the matters raised directly with him, asked lots of questions and was left in no doubt about the range and seriousness of the issues our region is facing at the moment in relation to youth crime," Mr Marshall said.
It was a similar message Mr Minns also heard from groups and individuals he met on the day and the Premier told groups he would commit to helping develop and implement solutions tailored to the region.
"I used the day to urge the Premier to take action to make changes in the local court, which is not supporting the community or police, particularly when it continues to release repeat offenders back into the community - where they commit more crime.
"The Premier heard directly from the local police that 63 per cent of crime locally is currently committed by people released into the community by the court on bail.
"This is completely unacceptable and has to that has to stop. We need a circuit breaker, the community needs a rest from these offences and people deserve to feel safe again."
Mr Minns was also alerted to the fact that only one organisation offers support or services beyond 5pm on weekdays and on weekends.
Mr Marshall said there were 70 government funded organisations operating in Moree that needed to be coordinated better.
"It's critical that the tens of millions of dollars already being invested by government is being spent properly so get the greatest effect in the community and help our young people.
"At the moment, no one believes this is happening."
Mr Marshall said the hard work would now begin on the next steps, including developing and implementing solutions to the growing problem.
"It was a really productive day, but we need to see outcomes, not just nice words," he said.
"The council and I will be meeting with the Premier again soon to have input into a suite of solutions and measures government will put in place to support us," he said.
"I'm very grateful for the Premier's interest and time yesterday and I'll keep fighting on behalf of the community and local police until we see solutions implemented."
