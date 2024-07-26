Swords, guns and military memorabilia on display in new museum

SWORDS from the Boer War and a plaque commemorating the life of Max Wales, one of 18 soldiers killed in the battle of Long Tan in 1966, are just some of the relics on display at the Moree Regional Military Museum.
The museum, on the corner of Balo and Edwards streets, opened on Friday, July 26.
Deputy mayor Susannah Pearse opened the museum, which has been eight years in the planning.
"We also have currently stored a Japanese woodpecker, machine guns and a Bren light machine gun used in World War II that will be on display later in the year," John Williams, RSL sub branch and museum committee president, said.
The museum is run by a team of volunteers and is open on Fridays between 10am and 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.
On display are about 400 items of military memorabilia, with another 400 items in storage. The museum pieces are all in glass cabinets and come from as far afield as Japan and Germany.
Of particular interest is the plaque dedicated to Private Wales, of the 6th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR).
Born in Goondiwindi and a resident of Moree, Private Wales was killed in action aged just 22.
"In that battle, 108 Australian soldiers went up against 2500 Viet Cong and Vietnamese soldiers," Mr Williams said.
"We lost 18 Australian soldiers, one of whom was Max Wales, but we ended up pushing back the enemy."
The committee raised about $60,000 towards the museum, estimated to be valued at $450,000, Mr Williams said. Many items have been donated by local families.
Other volunteers on the museum committee include John Tranby, Darryl Brady and Eric Taylor, all of whom attended Friday's opening.
The building was one an education centre and library.
"We selected the building for the museum because it was originally built as a memorial to World War II," Mr Williams said.
While the museum remains open on the weekend, Mr Williams said an official opening was planned in September, once disabled access to the building was completed.
