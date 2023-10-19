A NEW space for artists and creative people is set to enhance a thriving arts community in the New England and North West region.
The Moree Arts Community Centre will officially open on November 12.
There will be interactive workshops for all ages with music performances and a meet and greet with artists.
Ms Habibi was born in Iran and specialises in ceramic pottery.
She will be teaching and passing on some of her skills at the centre.
"Just from talking to people in the community I felt there was room to create a space," Ms Habibi said.
"I was encouraged to push ahead with it and the idea will be to bring in other art teachers as we get going.
"There is a demand for art in the region and I think this will be really good for the community."
The centre will operate with volunteers and provides shared spaces and workshop rooms for both community members and artists.
Opening weekend will also include a visit to the local Pecan Farm with a bush tucker tour for visiting artists on November 11.
It will showcase indigenous culture and highlight artists already living in the area.
"Our mission is to inspire and empower the local community through the transformative power of arts," Ms Habibi said
"The Moree Arts Community Centre provides strong and steady support to individuals and their families while fostering profound cultural connections and nurturing personal growth within the community of Moree.
"Our objectives aim to bring about significant positive changes in our community by embracing the transformative power of arts as a means of self-expression, well-being, skills development, economic empowerment, creativity, and community building.
"The Moree Arts Community Centre is more than just a physical space; it's a sanctuary for creativity and learning.
"Our primary objective is to inspire and support the local community through the medium of art, particularly with a focus on ceramic art.
"We believe that this unique and rewarding creative outlet not only provides personal and cultural enrichment but can also lead to positive economic outcomes for our community."
The official opening of the centre will be held on site at 397 Gosport at 10am November 12.
