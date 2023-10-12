CRYSTAL Pools will build Moree's new, 50-metre pool at a cost of $9.7 million, councillors resolved on Thursday, October 12.
The construction is part of a $19 million upgrade of Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre.
Moree Mayor Mark Johnson said councillors awarded the tender to build the 50-metre swimming pool to Crystal Pools because of the company's experience in building swimming pools in remote locations.
"We spent an hour-and-a-half, in a closed meeting, discussing the tenders," Mayor Johnson said.
"Crystal Pools has been in the business for more than 65 years, they are certified for federal, state and local government commercial swimming pool design and construction, making them familiar with regulations and requirements."
Ratepayers face a third summer without a 50-metre swimming pool.
The current pool was decommissioned just a few years after its opening in 2012, with Moree Plains Shire Council taking legal action against construction company Swimplex Aquatics in 2017. The matter was ultimately settled out of court.
This was the second call for tenders to construct the new, 50-metre pool, with two businesses vying for the multi-million dollar contract.
Mayor Johnson said the centre's clubhouse and grandstand would also be upgraded as part of the $19 million package, with tenders for those projects closing later in October.
Construction of the 50-metre pool will start in April next year, with a building time of about 15 months.
While all pools at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre are currently closed, the program and passive pools are scheduled to re-open on November 6, with the active pool re-opening in January next year.
Earthworks to commence bulk excavation where the previous 50-metre pool was, with piling and back filling, will also start in mid-January.
"To have the centre completed with its cold-water pool, will help us reinstate us as the 'Artesian capital'," Mayor Johnson said.
"We understand the frustration this process has caused in the community, however, we needed to ensure our due diligence was done regarding this project. The awarding of the tender today marks a significant step forward to returning this iconic asset to our shire."
