Crystal Pools to rebuild Moree's 50m swimming pool for $9.7 million

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:09am
Moree Mayor Mark Johnson wants to reinstate Moree as the 'Artesian capital'. Photo: Julie Rushby
CRYSTAL Pools will build Moree's new, 50-metre pool at a cost of $9.7 million, councillors resolved on Thursday, October 12.

