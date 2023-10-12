Celebration of Aboriginal culture at Blak Markets, Moree

The Blak Markets will be running for the first time in Moree on Sunday, October 29 at the Aboriginal Sculpture walk at Jellicoe Park.
It will feature 20 Aboriginal stallholders from Northern NSW as well as a festival program of culture and performance from local talent.
Blak Markets will kick off with a traditional Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at 10am with performances by local Aboriginal dance groups and singers, native plant and grain talks, hands-on weaving and fishnet crochet yarn bombing workshops as well as artists demonstrating their craft.
There will also be food stalls selling a variety of bushfoods and sausage sizzles.
Blak Markets stallholders will be selling a range of authentic and handmade artworks, clothing, jewellery, homewares and bushfoods.
"It's the perfect opportunity to grab a meaningful gift for yourself and loved ones while celebrating Aboriginal makers, artists and small business owners as part of Indigenous Business Month," a spokesperson said.
First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation is partnering with the local Aboriginal community to deliver the Moree Blak Markets and are supported by AES, Arts North West and Department of Regional NSW.
First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation CEO Peter Cooley said its a great way to connect with Aboriginal businesses directly.
"You can do this with the peace of mind you are supporting 100 per cent Indigenous-owned and operated enterprises, which in turn are helping our industries to increase economic opportunities and build generational wealth for future generations," Mr Cooley said
Moree community member Glen Crump said the Blak Markets will be an awesome day for the community to showcase the many talents that we have in the arts and entertainment fields.
"It's also going to be an opportunity to put a positive spin on our community to negate all the negative stuff city people usually hear about it," Mr Crump said.
The Blak Markets is co-funded by the Department of Regional NSW as part of the Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program, which is aimed at creating economic and employment opportunities within the Aboriginal community.
Department of Regional NSW executive director Harriet Whyte said the Blak Markets are an opportunity for stallholders to sell authentic handmade goods and share their rich cultural heritage.
"The Blak Markets not only celebrates Aboriginal culture and creativity but provides a valuable opportunity for business owners to showcase their talent and products to the Moree community, helping them gain valuable business skills and experience for a brighter future," Ms Whyte said.
The Markets run Sunday, October 29 from 10am at Jellicoe Park.
