A RAMBLE along the Mehi River has become a bit more enjoyable after a charity removed 1500 litres of litter and four square kilometres of woody weeds from the Moree waterway.
Eighty volunteers from recreational fishing charity OzFish Unlimited also planted 4000 native seedlings as part of the clean-up project.
"It was a very ambitious project, but we thought we'd go big and create a statement for Moree," team leader Jay Barnett said.
He headed up OzFish's Moree river repair bus team and is also OzFish's Gomeroi/Kamilaroi cultural officer.
"We've been able to show the Moree township what OzFish can achieve and now we've got more and more people wanting to work with us, which is awesome.
"It's been one of our most successful projects."
The project, just completed, is one of 159 similar enterprises under the federal government's $20 million Healthy Rivers program.
Mr Barnett said a 10-kilometre stretch of the Mehi River that revolved around three travelling stock reserves had been rejuvenated.
"We worked alongside traditional owners to determine the restoration sites and with the assistance of Moree Urban Landcare and the Northern Slopes Landcare groups, more than 80 volunteers rolled up their sleeves as OzFish hosted community events to help plant 4000 native seedlings," Mr Barnett said.
It was one of 10 projects that OzFish has been involved in over the past few years from the funding provided by the Healthy Rivers Program.
The restoration project will help native fish productivity, thanks to the rejuvenated riparian zone that will offer added nourishment by way of insect fall, Mr Barnett said.
The additional 10 tonnes of rocky in-stream habitat placed by the OzFish volunteers will keep native fish safe and happy in the water.
OzFish Unlimited is a national environmental conservation charity established to improve the health of rivers, lakes and estuaries. Their work includes habitat restoration such as resnagging, riverbank planting, clean-ups, fishways, shellfish reefs and educational and community capacity building programs.
