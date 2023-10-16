Moree Champion
OzFish volunteers roll up their sleeves to clean Moree's Mehi River | See the photos

October 17 2023
Eighty volunteers rolled up their sleeves as OzFish hosted community events to help plant 4000 native seedlings along the Mehi River near Moree.
A RAMBLE along the Mehi River has become a bit more enjoyable after a charity removed 1500 litres of litter and four square kilometres of woody weeds from the Moree waterway.

