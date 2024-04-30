Teenager charged over attempted robbery

A teen has been charged following an alleged attempted robbery in Moree as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.
Between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, April 24, a car was allegedly broken into at a motel on Warialda Street, Moree, with a wallet, cash and car keys stolen.
A short time later, a teenage boy, allegedly armed with a knife, approached a woman outside a home on Anne Street, Moree and demanded her car keys.
The woman ran inside and called police.
Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced an investigation into the incidents.
Following inquiries, about 1pm the same day, police attended a home in Moree and arrested a 17-year-old boy.
He was charged with demand property with menaces with intent to steal, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and breach of bail.
The boy was refused bail and appeared at a Children's Court on Thursday, April 25, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another Children's Court on Monday, May 6.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
