Councils team up to control mossies, black flies

Balonne Shire Council and Moree Plains Shire Council are teaming up to control mosquitos and black flies in Mungindi.
The councils will jointly run a fogging program over the week starting on April 22 as part of a larger spraying effort across the Balonne Shire.
The spraying of the township will take up to two days to complete.
Spraying already occured on Monday morning before an evening round of spraying from 4pm to 8.30pm.
Tuesday will see spraying from 5.30am to 8.30am and again from 4pm to 8.30pm approximately.
Balonne council has secured the services of a fogging contractor, which will employ a fogging unit mounted on a vehicle to distribute 'ultra-low volume' ULV insecticide spray.
"The spray dispenses a very fine aerosol droplet (fog) that stays aloft and kills flying insects on contact," a spokesperson for Moree council said.
The spray will be Aqua-K-Othrine, a specialist product with more information at www.environmentalscience.bayer.com.au/pest-management/products/aqua-k-othrine.
Council advises that the product is harmless to pets, but does recommend dogs be kept in backyards or inside overnight as the spray vehicle lights might attract barking which can be a nuisance to others.
Bee keepers are urged to contact Balonne Shire Council to inform them of your hives' locations. The product does have an effect on bees.
Anyone with fish ponds is urged to do the same as the product may also have an affect on fish.
Moree Plains Shire Council would like to thank Balonne Shire Council for their ongoing assistance with the fogging.
Should you require any further information, please call contact Balonne Shire Council's Manager of Environmental Servicers, Di Francisco on 0429637439
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.