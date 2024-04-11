Have your say on the Moree-Sydney Flight Route licence renewal

The current licence for the Moree-Sydney flight route is due for renewal and Moree Plains Shire Council is calling on the community to share their views and feedback on the route.
The air services, which operate from the Moree Regional Airport, are fundamental to the Moree community and provide critical links for businesses, healthcare and education, while making a positive contribution to amenity and quality of life in the region.
Transport for NSW is undertaking the process for the next licence period (commencing September 2024), during which time council will be actively engaging with the agency.
During this process council encourages users of the Moree-Sydney air service to have their say via the Moree-Sydney Flight Route licence renewal community survey.
Council understands the service is of critical importance to the community and the residents of the greater Northwest.
Moree general manager, Kelvin Tytherleigh, said a reliable air service that best meets Moree's needs was key to the liveability of the shire and supporting the business community.
"It is incumbent on council to ensure that the outcome aligns with the broader community sentiments," he said.
The Moree-Sydney Flight Route licence renewal community survey is available at:
Submissions close Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm.
