Promoting positive economic activity with business and event funding

To encourage, support, and promote positive economic activity Moree Plains Shire Council is bring back its Small Business Fund initiative and introducing the Event Partnership Fund.
These funding programs are open to all aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners and local event organisers in the LGA.
Moree deputy mayor, councillor Susannah Pearse, said the programs would contribute to the overall growth and progress of the shire.
The Small Business Program is designed to help support and stimulate eligible small businesses and start-ups with a one-off grant of up to $5,000.
The funds can be used for various business development purposes (outlined in the guidelines), from signage/facade improvements to marketing initiatives.
Council has allocated $20,000 toward this round of the program.
The new Event Partnership Program is designed to support and expand local events in the Shire, giving visitors more reasons to stop and stay in the Moree Plains and enriching the lives of our local residents.
Local event organisers can apply for a one-off maximum payment of up to $10,000.
Council has allocated $40,000 toward this program to help foster and promote local events in the region.
Cr Pearse said council was excited to see what the community puts forward for the first round of these programs.
"We know that the best ideas come from our community members, so if you've had a budding idea for an event showcasing our great region, now is the time to work with your local community groups and make it a reality," she said.
Applications for both funding programs are now open, with application due by Monday, May 6 at 11.59pm.
Guidelines for the Small Business Funding Program are available at tinyurl.com/39wf2pa7 and for the Event Partnership Funding Program at tinyurl.com/5taxb5nn.
