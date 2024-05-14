Landlords on notice to demolish or revamp burnt-out homes

LANDLORDS of burnt-out homes have been issued an ultimatum by Moree Plains Shire Council; demolish or renovate your property.
For the first time, Council has committed a team of full-time workers to address the problem of the eyesore buildings.
"We're trying to attract people to our town and having burnt-out houses is not the most inviting scenario," Moree Mayor Mark Johnson said.
The derelict homes, which are mainly of timber and fibro construction, also pose safety issues, since many are riddled with asbestos.
Four properties have been demolished or repaired since February and eight more are scheduled over the coming month.
Mayor Johnson said in all, 52 burnt-out homes in Moree, Mungindi and Boggabilla had been identified for either demolition or renovation. Fifty of those homes are privately owned, often by absentee landlords.
The program is tipped to take two years, largely because legal processes surrounding enforcement can be complex and lengthy.
So Council is offering concessions to owners as a sweetener to "do the right thing", Mayor Johnson said.
"We're offering reduced waste fees during the necessary demolition or repair works," he said.
"Hopefully, this will act as an incentive for faster clean-ups and improve the likelihood of property redevelopment.
"If we have no success with the owner, Council must wear the cost of demolition which could be between $50,000 and $60,000 to clean up each home."
Council executives were liaising with the Sate Government for funding to help with the project, Mayor Johnson said.
Arsonists are believed to be responsible for many of the burn-out homes.
Mayor Johnson said blocks that remained vacant could be available for new homes as part of Council's housing policy.
Council's special projects manager, James Maxwell, is spearheading the program.
"While there may be some confusion throughout the community regarding the order in which derelict houses are being cleaned-up, it is important to note Council's enforcement works are prioritised by the determined risk presented by each property," Mr Maxwell said.
"The presence of asbestos in these buildings is a significant factor. However, the timing of demolitions and repairs is largely dependent on how responsive property owners are, and their contractor's availability."
If property owners remained unresponsive or failed to comply, Council was prepared demolish the building and pursue the owners for the cost of the works on a case-by-case basis.
