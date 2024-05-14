Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Landlords on notice to demolish or revamp burnt-out homes

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated May 14 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor and Council's special projects manager James Maxwell in front of a site just bulldozed. Reduced tip fees are offered as an incentive for landlords to clean up their burnt-out properties.
Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor and Council's special projects manager James Maxwell in front of a site just bulldozed. Reduced tip fees are offered as an incentive for landlords to clean up their burnt-out properties.

LANDLORDS of burnt-out homes have been issued an ultimatum by Moree Plains Shire Council; demolish or renovate your property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.