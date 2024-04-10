'It definitely inspires me': Brazel steps into Parra's NSW Cup squad

Moree local Jock Brazel has started his 2024 season for the Parramatta Eels Jersey Flegg side in strong form, and its paid off.
The second rower was named their under 21s captain for the second year running but has since been elevated to the NSW Cup squad, playing off the interchange bench.
Unlike his first season in the Flegg competition where he was coming off an ACL injury, Brazel was able to enjoy a full pre-season leading into 2024 and it has paid off.
"Having a full pre-season was awesome, I really learnt a lot," Brazel told the Champion.
"I really just want to expand my game and play some good footy, to be honest."
Although Brazel has had a good start to his year, the sides he has been playing in have not.
Both are win-less in their respective competitions.
Despite this, the former Group 19 junior is confident they can turn things around.
"We've had a slower start then we'd like but I'm very confident we are going to get back on track shortly," he said.
"There has been some really promising signs in our team the last few weeks."
In his role as skipper for Flegg and now an interchange player for Cup, Brazel uses his leadership to try and pull them out of any negative thoughts.
"When things do get rough, we all just try and stay positive and prepare for our next job," he said.
Brazel has retained his spot in the Parramatta team for their clash against the North Sydney Bears in round six of the NSW Cup this Saturday.
He will line up alongside the likes of Blaize Talagi, who recently made his NRL debut and made an impact.
Brazel admitted it does put that NRL dream in his sights.
"Yeah watching some of the boys debut is awesome," he said.
"They all have deserved it and it definitely inspires me.
"I would love to have that chance one day."
