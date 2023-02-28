He might have been on the sideline in 2022 but Moree's Jock Brazel is set to lead out the Parramatta Eels' under-21 team for the coming season.
Brazel has been named as the captain for the Jersey Flegg squad who begin their 2023 campaign this Saturday against the Canberra Raiders.
The 19-year-old has been named in the second row spot.
Last year, Brazel was recovering from rupturing his ACL.
In December, he told the Champion he was eager to get back on the field.
"I can't wait to get back into the up and coming season. I'm so keen," he said.
"Despite all the hurdles I am still loving footy more than ever and really can't wait get on the field again, if anything the time away has made me keener then ever.
"Regardless of what is happening around, I just try and get on with my job and just always stay grateful for the opportunity I've got."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
