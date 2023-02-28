Moree Champion

Rugby league star Jock Brazel will lead Parramatta

Updated March 1 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 8:26am
Jock Brazel will captain Parramatta's Jersey Flegg team. Picture supplied by Parra Eels

He might have been on the sideline in 2022 but Moree's Jock Brazel is set to lead out the Parramatta Eels' under-21 team for the coming season.

