NRL to act as 'Pathfinder' to help kids stay on track

The remote Northern Tablelands community of Moree will be the testing ground for a new partnership between police and the NRL aimed at tackling youth crime.
After visiting the region in February Premier Chris Minns met with local politicians, businesses and police who shared details about a wave of crimes involving young people.
Soon after, the NSW Government announced $26.2million for reforms and initiatives to support community safety. Half of that funding will be targeted at Moree.
Mr Minns returned to Moree on Wednesday, April 3 to announce Project Pathfinder, a partnership strategy which has been in the pipeline for months.
Slated as a diversionary pathway for 'at risk' young people, it will see kids linked up with some iconic rugby league players including unique access to the NRL environment and mentorship to support and engage with their families.
"Project Pathfinder is an innovative example of how the Government can work with community partners to support young people stay on the right track and pursue their goals," Mr Minns said.
"I commend the young people who have already commenced in the program for their dedication and hard work so far.
"Sport is an invaluable tool in a young person's life which teaches them vital lessons about teamwork and leadership. I want to thank the NRL for their partnership with the NSW Government on this program, and for the time their players are dedicating to provide mentorship to our state's young people."
Mr Minns was joined for the announcement by Youth Justice Minister Jihad Dib and Police Minister Yasmin Catley who said it showed great collaboration between police and a key sporting body.
"Our police go above and beyond to support their communities and Project Pathfinder is another example of that tireless commitment," Ms Catley said.
"Project Pathfinder is about bringing young people, police and community together and using the power of sport to give our kids the best shot at living happy, healthy and fulfilling lives."
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb echoed that sentiment.
"Policing in regional communities is not just about reducing crime, it's also about prevention. Being part of diversionary program like "Project Pathfinder" allows police to connect with young people and help them reach their potential," Commissioner Webb said.
"NSW Police are pleased to partner with organisations like the NRL to engage young people in regional areas and it's projects like this that can highlight the many opportunities and pathways open to them."
They were flanked by some leading stars of the sport in Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Quincy Dodd and Rhiannon Byers who joined in for the announcement and put on a skills clinic for kids in town.
Following the announcement, Mr Minns was scheduled to meet a number of community groups for follow up meetings after his last visit and said he was not closed off to providing further support.
"I'm not sure what the community will come to the government with, but we are ready to listen and we are prepared to take action after we listen to the community," Mr Minns said.
"Last time I came up here and spent the day with Mark [mayor] and Adam [MP] and learned first hand what the problems were and that action needed to be taken.
"We're not closing the door on any potential changes, we recognise this is a community that needs help and they may need the deeper resources or pockets or focus of the NSW Government, that's exactly what we'll do."
The funding for the region came alongside a number of law changes and Mr Minns told media he would wait before announcing any further programs.
"We've enacted a whole range of law changes, and an increase in funds, particularly for this community to stand up a pilot program and I want to see how that goes before anything else is announced," he said.
Mr Minns was probed about changes which could increase juvenile incarceration, the Premier responded that the NSW Government was trying to enact a balanced response to a need.
"It's been finely calibrated, we haven't just introduced a law and order response, we're also looking at the amount of money we spend in pre-crime diversion programs, particularly for adolescents, particularly in regional communities and particularly indigenous communities," he said.
"If we get the balance right we can reduce the rate of re-offending and crime before it even is committed, the aim here is to ensure we're not seeing young people commit crimes in the first place."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall welcomed the visit by the premier in February and said he was grateful for the quick turnaround of support.
"This is a magnificent day for the Moree community and our whole region, the mayor said it best, we're incredibly proud and incredibly thankful for the focus that has been placed by the Premier personally and his very sincere and generous approach to addressing some of the issues we have in our region," Mr Marshall said.
"As the local Member and someone who is of a different political stripe, all I can say is how thankful and grateful I am to the government and this Premier leading this government and his non-partisan approach to dealing with these issues.
"We won't fix [those issues] by sniping from the sidelines, we fix them by putting partisanship to one side and working on real practical solutions, the announcement today is one part of a broader suite of measures that will turn this community around."
Mr Marshall also praised the NRL and said it was a "wonderful vehicle to inspire the next generation of young people" and show them a pathway to possibility rather than slipping into the criminal justice system.
Moree Plains Shire Council mayor Mark Johnson said Wednesday's announcement made him proud to be mayor at such an auspicious time.
"Whilst this project wasn't a part of the bucket of initiatives the premier announced a couple of weeks ago, this certainly goes to the intent of that program in trying to get our youth in a much more positive frame of mind, and making life itself a positive deterrent [to crime]," Cr Johnson said.
"I couldn't be prouder of our community that has turned out today and I am so humbled by the Premier's support, Adam (Marshall's) support, the police, the NRL, as mayor it's just absolutely incredible and I'm hoping that you'll all come back in six to 12 months time and see what wonderful success we've had."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.