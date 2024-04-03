Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NRL to act as 'Pathfinder' to help kids stay on track

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
April 3 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The remote Northern Tablelands community of Moree will be the testing ground for a new partnership between police and the NRL aimed at tackling youth crime.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.