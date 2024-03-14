Local politicians have their say on government package

Following NSW Premier Chris Minns' announcement of a $26.2 million package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing - including $13.4 million for a targeted response in Moree - local state politicians have voiced their opinions.
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, applauded the announcement.
"On behalf of the community, I thank the Premier for listening to us and acting so quickly to help us," he said.
"This is great news for Moree - we have secured half of the money in the government's statewide package announced today - but now have some hope of turning this awful youth crime trend around.
"Mayor Mark Johnson and I have been in regular talks with the Premier, Ministers and department officials about this issue and I'm so pleased we now have some tangible and bespoke solutions, based on what our community said and needs."
Mr Marshall commended the strengthened bail laws and the bail accommodation and support facility to be built in Moree, calling it a "real game changer".
"This is exactly what we've been asking for," he said.
"This is terrific news, but of course we now need to see the rubber hit the road as soon as possible and demonstrate that the suite of new policies and programs works.
"I thank the Premier again for his recent visit to Moree, for listening so closely to the community's concerns and acting.
"I'll continue working with him, along side Mayor Mark Johnson and the community to make these new measures a success. We simply cannot afford to fail now."
In contrast to Mr Marshall's praise for the package, was Greens MP, Sue Higginson.
Ms Higginson said vulnerable children that are committing crimes in NSW deserved better than the "knee-jerk law and order responses" from the government.
"The $26.2 million that couples this announcement is punitive enforcement money," she said.
"Young people that are refused bail for break and enters or motor theft offences will wind up in juvenile detention facilities.
"No one wants to see young people engaging in crime, but all of the evidence before us shows that tougher, punitive measures do not reduce the incidence of crime - it just further traumatises the kids and damages social cohesion,"
"A sensible, and caring, response to youth crime is doubling down on diversionary and other support services that improve well being and reduce the rates of offending and recidivism.
"We need to be looking beneath the surface of youth crime, not just cutting the top off of the problem when it is politically expedient."
