Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local politicians have their say on government package

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 14 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall (left); Greens MP, Sue Higginson (right).
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall (left); Greens MP, Sue Higginson (right).

Following NSW Premier Chris Minns' announcement of a $26.2 million package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing - including $13.4 million for a targeted response in Moree - local state politicians have voiced their opinions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.