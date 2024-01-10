9 properties Moree first home buyers can get for under $700k

Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but they face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, so more reasonably priced established housing is becoming a popular option.
The Champion has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around Moree at $700,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
The modern family home at 63 Gwydir Street, Moree is conveniently located to schools, sports facilities and the CBD, and has a price guide of $497,000.
It boasts three-bedrooms, with built in robes; downstairs office; separate lounge room, opening to alfresco area; modern kitchen; separate dining room, with wood fire; bathroom; and laundry, with second toilet.
It also has ducted evaporative air conditioning; split system air conditioners; polished floorboards; solar panels; workshop; covered entertaining area; and double carport.
The rendered brick home with level access at 2 Karingal Place, Moree provides an opportunity for first home buyers.
Situated in a well regarded Greenbah cul-de-sac, it offers four bedrooms; an office; ensuite; built in robes, air conditioning; kitchen with dishwasher; lounge room, plus northern family-living room; and dining area.
Also on the 1062sqm property is a log fire; lock up garage - under roof (remote door and internal access); and detached steel lock up garage.
It has a price guide of $660,000.
Also on the market is the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house currently listed at 46 Jacaranda Drive, Moree, with a price guide of $365,000.
A low set brick veneer home set on 804sqm, in a flood free area, it features built-in robes; ensuite; split system air conditioners; office; lounge room; second living area; and open plan kitchen and dining area.
Situated close to parkland and within walking distance to local facilities, the property also has a covered outdoor entertaining area; lock up garage; fenced rear yard with garden shed; off-street parking and double carport; and 16 solar panels.
The property at 9 Willow Place, Moree has a price guide of $370,000.
Located on a flood free 998sqm block, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is in the sought-after Amaroo area.
It features built-in robes; sunken lounge room; separate dining area' modern kitchen; master en-suite; separate toilet; separate laundry; ducted evaporative air conditioning; gas heating outlet; garage; double carport; and rear yard access.
The home currently listed at 43 Dover Street, Moree has a price guide of $339,000.
It boasts four-bedrooms, with built-in robes; evaporative air conditioning; Crimsafe on all windows and doors; plantation shutters; open kitchen/dining area; bathroom, with separate toilet.
Outside there is a living area, with pool/spa; well maintained garden; double-carport; shed/workshop; and rear lane access.
Newly renovated homes can provide a great opportunity for first home buyers, such as the home listed at 329 Auburn Street, Moree with a price guide of $259,000.
The three-bedroom timber home, with vinyl cladding, sits on a fully fenced 809sqm flood free block.
It's newly renovated features include the kitchen/dining area; bathroom; flooring, including carpet, vinyl planking and tiles; split system air conditioning; hot water system; guttering; and rewired two-years-ago.
The home also boasts ceiling fans; built-in robes; lockable double car shed/workshop; and Crimsafe Security Screens.
The four-bedroom, two bathroom home currently listed at 39 Kamilaroi Drive, Moree has a price guide of $550,000.
It features walk-in robes; built in robes; ensuite, with spa bath; front verandah; open plan dining and kitchen area; split system air conditioning; lounge/family room; rear deck; two sunrooms/offices; and kitchenette leading to outdoor entertaining.
Situated on a 948.5sqm block, the three-bedroom home at 11 Lucksall Street, Moree has a price guide of $405,000.
A short walk from sporting fields, schools and Moree Golf Club, this property was not affected by the October 2022 floods.
It features built in robes; bathroom with toilet; separate toilet; well-appointed kitchen; laundry; lounge room with original wood fire heater, plus additional wood fire heater; and timber floorboards throughout; and large backyard with 9.3m garage/shed.
The property currently listed at 100 Barton Plains, Moree has a price guide of $685,000 and is a unique opportunity for first home buyers looking for acerage.
Situated on a 3.47 hectare (8.5 acres) block, this country style brick veneer home is located 11kms south of Moree CBD.
It boasts three-bedrooms, with built-in robes; separate lounge room, with split system air conditioner and wood fire; kitchen; bathroom; laundry; ducted evaporative air conditioning; and plantation shutters.
Outside it has an enclosed verandah, with timber flooring; large open verandah with bull nose roofing and timber flooring; three-bay barn style shed; gravel all weather parking area; town water; rainwater tank; septic and solar panels
