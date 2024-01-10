Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

9 properties Moree first home buyers can get for under $700k

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 11 2024 - 9:12am, first published January 10 2024 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.