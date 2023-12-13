Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Shopping locally for Christmas in Moree is important 'now, more than ever'

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
December 14 2023 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Christmas Tree at Moree Memorial Hall.
The Christmas Tree at Moree Memorial Hall.

'Tis the season to be jolly and spread some Christmas cheer, and as we all know ... go shopping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help