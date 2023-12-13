Shopping locally for Christmas in Moree is important 'now, more than ever'

'Tis the season to be jolly and spread some Christmas cheer, and as we all know ... go shopping.
Whether its grabbing the ingredients for our favourite holiday meals or trying to find the perfect present for loved ones, everyone will be spending plenty of time in stores.
And after such a tough year for businesses, Christmas shopping provides the perfect opportunity to support local industry.
Chair of the Moree Chamber of Commerce, Dibs Cush, said now, more than ever, it's important to support local small businesses.
"These are the businesses that donate to your local sporting clubs and charity events, year in year out, and they need your support in return," she said.
"Whilst you might save a few dollars by shopping at a global marketplace, or a national discount department store, they're not going to be the ones that are there to help when the chips are down."
"I know times are tough, and everyone is feeling the pinch in the current economic climate, but I urge you all to shop locally this Christmas where you can."
Shopping locally can also create more jobs and help the environment by not adding to the carbon footprint required by shipping parcels across the country.
Ms Cush's motto is "buy local, or bye bye local".
"Small business makes up over 95 per cent of Australian businesses," she said.
"Studies show that when you buy from an independent, locally owned business, rather than a nationally owned business, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses and service providers.
"This helps money circulate and strengthens the local economy and community.
"Every customer, and every purchase you make locally, truly matters to the business owner - you're not just a number."
Ms Cush recommends multiple ways Moree residents can support local business, some of which don't involve expenditure.
Residents can share their experience or products on social media, follow local businesses on social media channels, write a review, and not ask for a discount.
