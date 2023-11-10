RETURNING to her roots while helping farmers and people under financial pressure is a key goal for Brooke Alexander.
Ms Alexander grew up in a fourth-generation farming family near Moree and is now a specialist in her field.
She will host a Thriving in Challenging Times workshop at the Social Co. House in Moree on November 22.
With more than 20 year experience in business, she comes with a coaching and strategy based style of mentoring.
The workshop will help farmers and small to medium-sized business owners build drought resilience.
People will learn how to conduct a SWOT analysis, identify immediate opportunities to overcome challenges, analyse revenue streams and costs and explore effective low-cost marketing strategies tailored to the local market and drought conditions.
"I was the youngest of four kids on a farm, so I definitely have that lived experience," Ms Alexander said.
"I caught the entrepreneur bug from within the family and that put me in good stead moving into my adult life.
"We've all been to regional areas where they say it's going to be dry for 12 months and that turns into two years.
"In the bush, a lot of people tend to have a wait and see approach before it ends up being too late.
"Fear can lead to multiple problems and we talk about getting on the front foot and leaning on the people around you for support.
"In terms of what that looks like for a business, it's about planning well ahead of time and thinking about what the balance sheet will look like when times get tough."
Her clients come from a range of industry sectors including finance, local and state government, retail, insurance, building and construction.
The workshop focuses on developing strategies with a focus on finance as well as the emotional and mental impacts.
After the workshop, you can book a one-on-one consultation to discuss your business plan in more detail.
Ms Alexander said the workshop would also suit people from the retail and service area in the region.
She hopes people who would not usually attend an event like this come along and take advantage of how interactive it is.
"The last thing you want to hear is that people are suffering in silence, particularly the older generation.
"The whole concept is reaching out to regional areas like Moree where people might not be getting the support they need.
"Creating a plan and having the strategies in place can save a lot of heartache later on."
Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../thriving-in-challenging...
It includes morning tea and lunch with a 9am start.
This event is delivered with support from the Murray Darling Economic Development Fund and in association with Moree Plains Shire Council.
The University of New England's SMART Region Incubator (SRI) is also involved
A follow-up event is scheduled for January 24.
