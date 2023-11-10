Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Business

Brooke Alexander to deliver drought resilience workshop at Moree

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Alexander will run a drought resilience workshop in Moree on November 22.
Brooke Alexander will run a drought resilience workshop in Moree on November 22.

RETURNING to her roots while helping farmers and people under financial pressure is a key goal for Brooke Alexander.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.