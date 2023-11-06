WORK has started with the state government investing more than $1.7 million into a multi-purpose pavilion at the showground and new amenities block at the racecourse in Moree.
The pavilion will replace the showground's 130 year old animal and wool pavilion that was removed in 2020 due to termite damage.
The new racecourse amenities block is also progressing to improve the experience on race days, training days and functions by better catering for visitors.
The showground project will deliver a large 23.5-metre long and 18-metre wide pavilion with a ceiling more than four metres high, with the same Dutch Gable style of peaked roof as the old pavilion.
The office space will provide an area to store materials while providing an onsite base to administer large events including the annual show.
"The showground and racecourse are at the heart of community life and this investment by Crown Lands will ensure Moree can continue to stage vibrant public events with quality facilities for many years to come," NSW Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.
"The new multi-purpose pavilion will be a game-changer for the showground, providing Moree Show Society with permanent office space and an open-air area for animal shows, events and markets, while the new amenities block will deliver modern fit-for-purpose facilities for the racecourse."
The show society will contribute an estimated $30,000 of additional value to the project including supplying and installing barn doors, cupboards and benches, a refrigerator and air- conditioning for the office.
The racecourse project will remove and replace the old amenities block that was built around 1975 as it does not comply with current standards and is unable to deal with big crowds.
The new amenities block will have much greater capacity, including nine unisex toilets and a large disability-access toilet.
A metal structure built on an elevated base, it will have an upgraded sewer line, new concrete access paths and landscaping.
"This investment goes beyond just enhancing local infrastructure; it strengthens the heart of our rural towns, where the passion for racing runs deep and brings the community together," NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said.
"The Moree upgrades will benefit not just the showground or the racecourse, but the entire community. "
Both the showground and racecourse are Crown reserves and Crown Lands is overseeing the upgrades.
The contracts have been awarded to Shay Brennan Constructions of Tamworth.
