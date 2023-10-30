A DEDICATED group of people have raised more than $22,000 after teaming up for a 30 km walk for mental health.
Luke Woods was joined by family, friends and members of the community as they walked from Moree rugby union club to the Pally Pub on October 28.
It was part of the national One Foot Forward campaign which raised money for the Black Dog Institute.
In Other News:
In an incredible effort, they raised the most money of the 2030 teams in the event as funds continued to roll in on October 30.
Mr Woods said they have now raised more than $22,500.
"This is an incredible feat for members of a town of about seven or eight thousand people," he said.
"I lost a family member to suicide and know people who suffer from mental health issues."
Mr Woods intended to do the walk to Pallamallawa by himself last year.
"We started with about 10 of us doing the walk last year and I've been raising money for mental health since 2018," Mr Woods said.
"I aim for the event to continue to grow and I thank all those who have donated, my heart was full of pride seeing 30 people take on the challenge.
"A lot of those walkers had suffered from mental health issues or have lost someone to suicide, which is why they wanted to raise awareness for the Black Dog Institute.
"The youngest walker was 13-years-old, and the oldest walker completing the journey was 83-years-old."
Most of the team wore high visibility gear as a safety measure from the walk starting while it was still dark.
It took them about five-and-a-half hours to complete.
The donation page can be found at https://www.onefootforward.org.au/leaderboards
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.