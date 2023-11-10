Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Whiddon aged care facility holds Remembrance Day service for residents

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS and families in aged care centres have taken time out to reflect in Remembrance Day services across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.