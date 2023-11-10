RESIDENTS and families in aged care centres have taken time out to reflect in Remembrance Day services across the region.
About 50 people turned out at the Whiddon aged care facility at Moree on November 10.
Activities officer Mel Smith ran the service.
The wreaths were laid by Lorne McFarlane on behalf of returned veterans and Leeane Wildboar on behalf of the residents.
Sister Margaret sang The Hymn Abide with Me.
On 11 November 1918 at 11am the guns of World War 1 fell silent, following the signing of Armistice Agreement between the Allies and Germany at Compiegne, France for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front.
First observed in 1919 and originally called Armistice Day", Remembrance Day commemorates the signing of the Armistice.
Today, Remembrance Day has grown to become a time to reflect on all wars, commemorate all those who served, and remember all who lost their lives.
