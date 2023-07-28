A GROUP of men aiming to raise $200,000 for prostate cancer will visit the region as part of a 10-day journey.
Greg Johnson will return to Moree as part of the group from the Pittsworth and District Men's Shed in Queensland.
He will be greeted by his younger brother, mayor Mark Johnson, before a dinner at the golf club on August 2.
The trip will culminate with a specially made raft launched into the Murray River bound for Swan Hill, 600 kilometres downstream.
Greg Johnson came up with the idea to collect a litre of water from the Macintyre, Mehi, Castlereagh, Macquarie, Lachlan and Murrumbidgee rivers along the way.
The contents will be poured into the water as a cheeky jab around the management of the Murray River.
"That was my weird sense of humour and it's attracted a bit of attention," Mr Johnson said.
"The big things for me will be buying half-a-dozen boxes of ginger beer at Lillymans and swimming at the baths in Moree."
The group have spent the last 12 months building the raft, affectionately known as Shed down the Murray.
They will tow it 1100 kilometres down the Newell Highway to Narrandera.
Toowoomba company Wagners donated composite-fibre beams to build the raft and it sits atop an empty 55-gallon of blue barrels.
The raft has been successfully tested for "seaworthiness" at Warwick's Lake Leslie with team leader, and skipper, Merv Hinneberg at the controls.
A maximum of three people can be on the raft at once, while a convoy of about 20 men and their partners will follow in cars.
Funds raised will go towards charities It's a Bloke Thing and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
They will also make stops along the way at Goondiwindi, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, West Wyalong, Narrandera, Morundah, Yarrawonga, Tocumwal, Barmah, Echuca, Torrumbarry and Koondrook before reaching Swan Hill.
"We have been overwhelmed by the support received from other men's sheds, rotary clubs, mayors and state parliamentarians along the route who have arranged receptions, lunches, dinners and extraordinary donations," Mr Hinneberg said.
"To show we Queenslanders care, we're collecting a litre bottle of water from each of the Macintyre, Mehi, Castlereagh, Macquarie, Lachlan and Murrumbidgee Rivers and depositing their contents into the Murray to counter criticism Queensland/NSW is holding back water from the system."
Donations can be made at Heritage Bank, bsb 638 070, account 1332 5485.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
