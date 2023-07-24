A BROTHER and sister combination are set to play in an international Oz Tag event in Ireland with $5000 support from an Indigenous building group.
Moree teenagers Bayli and Ryli Johnson will be part of under-21 representative teams at the ITF Tag World Cup.
The family received a funding boost from building group Ash Group Holding.
READ ALSO:
It includes team members from around the world including Lebanon.
Ryli,19, is part of the Australian Indigenous under-21 women's team.
It will be the first time the siblings have competed overseas with parents Sarah and Steve set to join them.
"They're the eldest of five children and both of them are really excited," Mr Johnson said.
"There was jumping from Bayli and a bit of crying from Ryli.
"It's not every day you get these opportunities and they're so thankful for the support.
"We were just hoping for a little bit of a donation, but they've really looked after us."
Ash Group Holdings has been building social and affordable housing across the region
It provides educational programs that are designed to help indigenous people enter the construction industry, providing employment and career opportunities.
It started the Community Give Back and Benefit Policy as a way to give back to Aboriginal communities in the towns where its building projects are located.
They are spread across the state with a major focus on flood recovery over the past 12 months.
Managing director Brad Draper said it's been a thrill to be able to give back to the community after spending about three years in Moree.
"They're really great kids and you could see the appreciation they had," he said.
"It's nice to be able to give something back and they'll be head overseas for the first time with their parents.
"They did their own fundraising as well and I think they will be great representatives for the Moree community."
The group also sponsors the Moree Boars and the Boomerangs rugby league clubs.
They have constructed a new barbeque hut on the Boomerangs oval, providing additional space for people to gather and watch games.
"It is a pretty impressive structure and I think it will be a pretty popular spot for the club," Mr Draper said.
"We firmly believe in promoting and nurturing local initiatives, and this commitment is a testament to our dedication to the community's growth and prosperity."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.