THIS open green space will soon be turned into a $1.4 million playground for Moree residents of all ages to enjoy.
Jacaranda Park Inclusive Playground, bounded by Jacaranda and Shaftesbury avenues, has been nearly two years in the offing.
In the next few weeks, work on the park's pump track will begin and should be completed soon, Moree Plains Shire Council mayor, Mark Johnson, said.
READ ALSO:
"This will be a wonderful asset to our community, I hadn't realised how big the space was," Cr Johnson said.
Currently the park is a grassed, open space with a few picnic stations and shrubbery.
But the area will be transformed as a place for people of all ages to enjoy, with features including a basket swing, basketball hoop, sand pit, flying fox and bench seating.
An art deco sculpture will be a central attraction, Cr Johnson said.
Plans to build the Jacaranda Park Inclusive Playground were hatched in late 2021, following an online survey of residents.
The playground's design is in keeping with Touched by Olivia, a charity begun by John and Justine Perkins in 2006, after their baby daughter Olivia died.
Touched by Olivia has helped fund and build play spaces across Australia for people of all ages to enjoy.
The universal design aims to promote adventure and nature play in an inclusive and inter-generational play space.
"A great amount of planning has gone into the development of the [playground's] masterplan, and I would like to thank the local community for their input," Cr Johnson said.
"This is keeping with council's long-term strategy for truly inclusive spaces."
State government funding of $1.1 million kicked off the concept, with the council committing $327,000 from its reserves.
The children's charity Variety Australia chipped in $20,000 towards the masterplan, while Touched by Olivia Foundation helped fund the rest.
In all, the area is more than 100 metres long and 50 metres wide, Cr Johnson said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.