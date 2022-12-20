Inland rail inching way to state border

A further 61km of track upgrades in the Inland rail project have been completed and approximately 83km of rail corridor between Narrabri and Moree is set to resume regular operations.
An Inland Rail update says it was an extraordinary effort by the team given more than 570 mm of rain (on average along the project alignment) was received throughout the track possession period, which commenced on April 1 and concluded on November 24.
"With the line between Narrabri and Moree now open, our contractor Trans4m Rail is focused on completing the remaining 87km of upgrade works between North Camurra and North Star in the coming months.
READ MORE:
"In addition to laying the final sleepers and track, installing top ballast and tamping, as well as installing and commissioning signalling equipment, the team will also complete the remaining level crossing upgrades and finalise fencing and landscaping," the update said.
Major construction activities on the project will cease between December 23 and January 5. Minor, low-impact activities and regular environmental inspections will take place during this time.
"As we close out the year, we'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to and supported the project and its solid construction progress.
"We know it has been a tough year with unseasonal weather and flooding which has delayed harvest and resulted in lost production.
"We wish you all a safe and enjoyable break when you take yours."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.