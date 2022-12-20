Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Inland rail inching way to state border

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerial view showing the upgraded track at Bellata grain silos looking north towards Queensland.

A further 61km of track upgrades in the Inland rail project have been completed and approximately 83km of rail corridor between Narrabri and Moree is set to resume regular operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.