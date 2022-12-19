MOREE business owners are being called on to provide information on how the recent floods and recovery services have affected its operations.
Council and the Moree Chamber of Commerce are conducting a short survey to understand the impacts of the flood on small local businesses and bridge the current gaps in the provision of disaster recovery services.
Questions include what physical damage, reduced services, loss of revenue and wastage of goods have occurred.
It also asks if you are satisfied with the level of financial support provided to local business owners by the state and federal government.
This survey uses the Australian Bureau of Statistics' definition of small business for statistical purposes, being a business employing less than 20 persons.
The information collected from this survey will be used to advocate for better disaster recovery policies and outcomes for local business owners and individual survey responses will remain confidential.
An initial damage report last month revealed assessments had been undertaken in Moree which included:
"Working closely with our Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall MP, throughout the flooding event we have both strongly advocated for assistance for our impacted business owners and primary producers and residents," mayor Mark Johnson said.
"We had over 200 volunteers and personnel, assisting people to clean up their properties, our local streets, and public spaces and helping with aerial food resupply operations.
"We live in a Shire where floods occur, however, we can never prepare for the devastation to property that occurs and the personal scars that are left.
Council recently secured $927,640 under the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Paper copies of the survey can be collected from council's customer service front counter at the Max Centre.
This survey will close at 11.59pm on December 20.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
