IT'S taken a year for popular paint and sip company Pinot and Picasso to reach Moree.
Owner Jodie Heylen has been aspiring to bring the fun affair to the town since she started the studio in the country music capital.
"Now that the Tamworth studio is established, we're exploring, we're pushing out the rest of our territory," she said.
"We're here to bring this out to country people. We want them to have this experience.
"It's not fine art. It's fun art."
The class, bringing beverages and creativity together, is mobile and travels to Gunnedah, Armidale, Bendemeer, Currabubula and now, Moree.
The company was created after two female friends from Penrith travelled into the city of Sydney to enjoy a paint and sip session.
Their boyfriends questioned why they travelled so far for it.
Weeks later, Pinot and Picasso Penrith opened, and more than 80 studios have followed suit across the country.
Artist Amy Canfield, who has lived in Moree for seven years, will be leading the classes.
"I've got a group of friends and we struggle to find different things to do on the weekend," she said.
"I think it's a really good opportunity for Moree, bringing something extra in.
"It's nice to get everyone together and have a drink, have a paint.
"It's actually quite therapeutic."
The artist is well known in town, having competed for, and won, the Moree Portrait Prize.
She is working on Christmas commissions during December, and will move on to painting murals in the new year.
