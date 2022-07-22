Moree Champion
Newell Highway to receive $261 million upgrade between Moree and Narrabri, the biggest since it was first sealed 50 years ago

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:03am, first published July 22 2022 - 1:00am
PROJECT ACCELERATES AHEAD: Turning the first ceremonial sod of soil on a $262 million upgrade of the Newell Highway between Moree and Narrabri is Moree Plains Shire Mayor Mark Johnson, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Transport for NSW Director West Alistair Lunn, Transport for NSW Project Manager Scott Richard and Fulton Hogan Construction Manager Shane Hassett. Photo: Adam Marshall

Two new intersections and three new overtaking lanes will make up the first stage of the largest-ever upgrade of the Newell Highway, since it was first sealed 50 years ago, the first ceremonial sod of soil turned on the project last week.

