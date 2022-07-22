Two new intersections and three new overtaking lanes will make up the first stage of the largest-ever upgrade of the Newell Highway, since it was first sealed 50 years ago, the first ceremonial sod of soil turned on the project last week.
The ceremony marked the start of the $262 million joint investment from the Australian and NSW governments to widen and strengthen 27.3 kilometres of the critical freight route, along four priority sections between Narrabri and Moree.
The work, led by contractor Fulton Hogan, has commenced on two sections of the road simultaneously. One is an eight-kilometre stretch about three kilometres south of Moree, and the second is a 4.5km stretch about 46km north of Narrabri, through the township of Bellata.
The upgrade involves building entirely new sections of road as well as five new overtaking lanes, two new heavy vehicle rest areas, intersection upgrades and multiple new bridge-sized culverts for improved drainage.
Once completed, safety and connectivity will be improved for all motorists and 640 jobs will be supported throughout the project construction.
State Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall, said the employment opportunities would significantly benefit both the Moree and Narrabri shires.
"With a commitment of 12 per cent indigenous employment, the technical skills delivered to employees as a result of the Newell Highway upgrade will ensure the economic benefits from the project are felt in all areas of the community," he said.
Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor Mark Johnson acknowledged the project would significantly benefit the shire now and into the future.
"The Newell Highway runs through a large part of our shire and the upgrade, once completed, will reduce travel time, provide better highway flood immunity and will increase freight productivity," councillor Johnson said.
"The upgrade will also have a flow-on effect for the Moree Special Activation Precinct."
Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said this would also complement the work currently happening on the Inland Rail between Narrabri and Moree and, once complete, would improve access to the future Moree Special Activation Precinct and Northern NSW Inland Port at Narrabri, helping the region unlock its full potential.
"The former Coalition Government invested $205.7 million into this major upgrade because we recognise how important this stretch of highway is to our nation's productivity," he said.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister, Sam Farraway, said the State Government was delivering a safer and stronger network.
"This upgrade will have significant benefits for motorists including reduced travel times, better access during and after wet weather and improved freight productivity," Mr Farraway said.
"We are investing in what matters to our local community and making our network safer, to help make sure everyone out on our roads gets home safely."
Transport for NSW noted construction work would occur Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm. Work will also take place on alternate weekends from 7am to 6pm and excludes public holidays.
Work zones will have temporary traffic changes that include, but are not limited to, intersection and lane closures and short stoppages. Speed limits will also be reduced during working hours.
The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.
More information on the Newell Highway heavy duty pavement upgrade can be found at www.nswroads.work/n2m
